Pima County OKs insurance penalty for unvaccinated employees

Pima County employees that aren't vaccinated will lose over $1,000 in health insurance benefits.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Arizona’s second most populous county is prodding its workforce to get COVID-19 vaccinations by requiring employees who refuse the shots to pay more for their health insurance.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to make unvaccinated employees lose discounts amounting to about $1,570 annually.

Supervisor Steve Christy voted in opposition, saying the move was wrong and that it is illegal to penalize workers who choose to not get vaccinated.

The board previously authorized a $300 bonus plus three days of paid leave for county workers who have been vaccinated.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,222 additional confirmed COVID-19 infection cases and 26 more deaths.

COVID-19 Vaccine