Phoenix Suns encourage fans to get the COVID vaccine; get a free 'Los Soles' T-shirt

The team introduced a new T-shirt to giveaway to fans who get the first dose of the vaccine during Hispanic Heritage Month.

PHOENIX — During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Phoenix Suns and Banner Health joined forces to encourage the team's fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine and also get a limited-edition T-shirt.

On Monday, the team posted on Twitter a video that features the black shirt with “Los Soles” letters and the team's logo as part of the promotion they’re having this month.

The team’s website said that those who get their first COVID-19 dose between September 15 and October 15, during Hispanic Heritage month, can receive the free and limited-edition Los Soles T-shirt.

You asked for it. Introducing Los Soles ☄️ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 20, 2021

People are not required to get their vaccines at any specific location.

The three steps to follow are:

Register to get the COVID-19 vaccine Fill out a form: You’ll get a bounce-back email with details and confirmation for your free shirt. Visit the Suns shop: Visit the team’s shop between September 20 and October 15 during business hours to receive your free Los Soles T-shirt.

For more details visit suns.com/vacunate.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 57% of Arizonans have been vaccinated and only 17% of these are Hispanics or Latinos.