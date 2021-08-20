x
Vaccine

Phoenix now offering vaccines at select mobile testing van locations and dates

The city posted multiple dates and times when people can head to the locations and get their shot on its website.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will now be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines at some of its mobile COVID-19 testing van locations, the city said on Twitter Thursday morning.

The testing vans, run by Vincere Cancer Center and Premier Lab Solutions, will be visiting multiple locations throughout Phoenix through the rest of August.

The dates and locations of testing and vaccination events and only testing events include:

Testing and Vaccination mobile van events:

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Mobile Van #1. John F. Long Family Services Center
Testing & Vaccination Event
3454 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com 

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Pine Towers Senior Housing
Testing & Vaccination Event
2936 N 36th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix 

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Washington Park
Testing & Vaccination Event
6655 N. 23rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85015
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa
Testing & Vaccination Event
6850 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Epworth United
Testing & Vaccination Event
4802 N 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Testing only mobile van events:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Mariposa Park
3203 W. Morten Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Monday, August 23, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Fry’s Food Store
6601 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Cortez Park
3434 W Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Mobile Van #1. El Prado Park
6428 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Friday, August 27, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Falcon Park
3420 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85009
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Community Center
17642 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85032
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Cesar Chavez Library
3635 W Baseline Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Monday, August 30, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Western Star Park
4425 E. Western Star Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85044
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Cholla Library
10050 N. Metro Pkwy E., Phoenix, AZ 85051
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Arizona COVID-19 Vaccine News

Find the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccines for Arizona and the United States at large on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

