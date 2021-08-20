Phoenix now offering vaccines at select mobile testing van locations and dates

The city posted multiple dates and times when people can head to the locations and get their shot on its website.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will now be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines at some of its mobile COVID-19 testing van locations, the city said on Twitter Thursday morning.

The testing vans, run by Vincere Cancer Center and Premier Lab Solutions, will be visiting multiple locations throughout Phoenix through the rest of August.

The dates and locations of testing and vaccination events and only testing events include:

Testing and Vaccination mobile van events:

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Mobile Van #1. John F. Long Family Services Center

Testing & Vaccination Event

3454 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Pine Towers Senior Housing

Testing & Vaccination Event

2936 N 36th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Washington Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

6655 N. 23rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85015

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa

Testing & Vaccination Event

6850 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Epworth United

Testing & Vaccination Event

4802 N 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Testing only mobile van events:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Mariposa Park

3203 W. Morten Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Monday, August 23, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Fry’s Food Store

6601 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Cortez Park

3434 W Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Mobile Van #1. El Prado Park

6428 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Friday, August 27, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Falcon Park

3420 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85009

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Community Center

17642 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85032

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Cesar Chavez Library

3635 W Baseline Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Monday, August 30, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Western Star Park

4425 E. Western Star Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85044

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Cholla Library

10050 N. Metro Pkwy E., Phoenix, AZ 85051

6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

