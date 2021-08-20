Phoenix now offering vaccines at select mobile testing van locations and dates

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will now be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines at some of its mobile COVID-19 testing van locations, the city said on Twitter Thursday morning.
The testing vans, run by Vincere Cancer Center and Premier Lab Solutions, will be visiting multiple locations throughout Phoenix through the rest of August.
The dates and locations of testing and vaccination events and only testing events include:
Testing and Vaccination mobile van events:
Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
Mobile Van #1. John F. Long Family Services Center
Testing & Vaccination Event
3454 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
Mobile Van #2. Pine Towers Senior Housing
Testing & Vaccination Event
2936 N 36th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
Mobile Van #2. Washington Park
Testing & Vaccination Event
6655 N. 23rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85015
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa
Testing & Vaccination Event
6850 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Monday, Aug. 30, 2021
Mobile Van #2. Epworth United
Testing & Vaccination Event
4802 N 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Testing only mobile van events:
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Mariposa Park
3203 W. Morten Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Monday, August 23, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Fry’s Food Store
6601 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Mobile Van #2. Cortez Park
3434 W Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Mobile Van #1. El Prado Park
6428 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Friday, August 27, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Falcon Park
3420 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85009
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Community Center
17642 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85032
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Mobile Van #2. Cesar Chavez Library
3635 W Baseline Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Monday, August 30, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Western Star Park
4425 E. Western Star Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85044
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Mobile Van #1. Cholla Library
10050 N. Metro Pkwy E., Phoenix, AZ 85051
6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
