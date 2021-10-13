'Normal' is getting closer: Young children in Arizona could get COVID shots by next month. Here are 5 things to know.

Vaccine rollout for 5- to 11-year-olds could get federal OK by early November. More than 900 pediatricians will be administering the new Pfizer vaccine.

PHOENIX — Becky Larson said her 7-year-old daughter can't wait.

"I'm ready for the pandemic to be over. I'm ready for myself, but also for my children," said Larson, a Gilbert mom with four children.

Her 7-year-old is the only one too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"She doesn't really have a ton of memories before the world went awry. She's ready for life to feel normal again - or what she remembers as normal."

"Normal" is getting closer for Arizona's children.

Within a month, children ages 5 to 11 years old could get Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

Here's are five things to know about what happens next:

Watch the Calendar

Over the next three weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether the Pfizer vaccine can be administered.

On Oct. 26, an FDA advisory committee is scheduled to decide whether to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. If the FDA grants the EUA, as expected, orders for the pediatric vaccine can begin, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services memo.

On Nov. 2 and 3, a CDC advisory committee meets to discuss the vaccine. The agency's director is then expected to issue a recommendation for its use, which would allow providers to give the shots.

Is There Enough?

The Biden Administration has been working with states to get them ready for the rollout.

The administration has already purchased 65 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. That's more than enough to give two doses apiece to the 28 million children in that age group.

Arizona has about 645,000 children eligible for the new vaccine.

Don Herrington, Arizona's interim director of health services, said Wednesday he's been on conference calls with federal officials preparing for the rollout.

"We're going to be able to control the disease far more effectively in more age groups," he said.

"Kids are super spreaders, as you can imagine, from all their contact with other children."

Where to Get Vaccinated

Your child's pediatrician and community health centers will be on the front lines of administering the shots. More than 900 pediatricians statewide have signed up to receive the vaccine, Herrington said.

"I would call your pediatrician and see if you can make an appointment," he said. "See where it goes from there."

Herrington said pharmacies would likely offer vaccinations two to three weeks after pediatricians begin.

DHS says it has worked with schools and health care providers to identify accessible locations for vaccinations. The planning is also taking into account access for underserved communities.

The vaccine is free to people who don't have health insurance and covered by insurance for those who do have it.

How Many Doses Available?

While the Biden Administration has ordered more than enough vaccines for America's children, Herrington said it wasn't clear how many doses would be distributed immediately once federal agencies gave the OK.

The vaccine will be distributed pro-rata to states based on population.

Where to Get More Information

The Department of Health Services website is expected to have information available on providers and other resources by the time the new vaccine is approved for use.

COVID-19 Vaccine