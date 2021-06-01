National Guard training volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The National Guard, retired medical professionals and health care workers are stepping in to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona.

PHOENIX — The fight against the pandemic is in full throttle mode.

The National Guard, retired medical professionals and health care workers like Heather James with Dignity Health are stepping in to administer COVID-19 vaccines and slow the spread.

"None of us could do it independently, but if we come together as a group we're able to pull something like this off," James told 12 News.

James is a so-called Pod Chief at an East Valley vaccination site.

She said team work is really what it takes to help those who want a vaccine and who are in the correct phase group.

"You see folks coming through, some of them crying they're so excited, they're been waiting to get vaccinated and we've been waiting a long time for this," James added.

Their goal is to get roughly 3.5 million Arizonans vaccinated as quickly and as safely as possible.

"Our max through is about 4,000 a day. That's about our capacity and what we'll continue to do as long as we need to, to get some herd immunity going," she said.

National Guard Task Force Medical Commander Tom Leeper says help is coming from every corner of the state to slow the spread.

"If we want to stop the spread, getting everyone vaccinated is the way to go. We're scheduled to get 3-plus million doses to Arizonans as soon as possible," he said.

The National Guard is guiding medical personnel, like retired surgeon Clive Grant, on proper administration at pod sites across the state.

"For me, to volunteer to give vaccination and help the public was about, if that helps that's what I want to do," Grant said.

Plus police and fire departments are maintaining order to help crews keep the lines moving and get COVID-19 shots out.

"Our firefighters respond to these calls multiple times a day for Covid and it's been one of the priorities for us to do whatever we can to support the community and to get as many people vaccinated as safely as possible," Battalion Chief Keith Welch told 12 News.

They say it takes a village and the vaccine rollout in Arizona is no exception.

