More kids 5-11 getting vaccinated ahead of the holidays

This is the second weekend kids 5-11 are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services show nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported.

While the number of cases continues to climb, so does the number of people getting vaccinated against the virus including kids as young as 5 years old.

Around the Valley, it's not a mad rush, but instead a steady pace of people rolling up their sleeves ahead of the holidays.

“When the people take the shot off you, it’s done hurting," one kid at a pediatric vaccine clinic explained of his first dose.

Nov. 13 marks the second-weekend kids 5-11 are able to get the COVID vaccine.

Safeway Pharmacy Manager Huda Ahmed has been overseeing several Phoenix Union vaccine clinics.

"So last weekend we delivered more than 1,000 doses, like altogether from all the schools, and we’re expecting the same thing for this weekend," Ahmed said.

She added that they haven’t slowed down since last weekend. If anything, they've sped up.

"We actually are seeing more people coming out as people become more aware and we make more announcements."

She hopes to keep the momentum going as Thanksgiving approaches.

"Most people, they’re trying to get their vaccine before the holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas so hopefully we’ll be able to give the first and second dose for most of them before Christmas break."

The latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday indicate that there are 3,985 new cases, with six times as many people getting the shot (23,566).

60% of Arizona is now vaccinated.

