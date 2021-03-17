Moderna launches COVID-19 vaccine trial for young children

Moderna said it is expected to enroll 6,750 children from the U.S. and Canada between 6 months and less than 12 years old for this stage of the study.

PHOENIX — Drug maker Moderna is the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. to launch a trial testing the vaccine's efficacy and safety on children between the ages of six months and less than 12 years old.

The company said in a press release that the first participants in its Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, have been given their first dose.

The study is a collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Phoenix is one of eight test sites in the U.S. and has started enrolling participants.

“The idea he can have that extra layer of protection is really important to me,” said Valley nurse and mother of three Rachel Guthrie. “I’m a big fan in vaccinations just in the fact that it helps protect our community as well for those who can’t be vaccinated for various reasons. Whether they haven’t had the opportunity or are immune compromised and they cannot get a vaccination. It’s important for us whether we interact with people daily to have that protection and have a herd immunity.”

Rachel Guthrie is enrolling two of her three children into the trial.

The company is enrolling nearly 7,000 children. Dr. Steve Plimpton is an OBGYN and the principal investigator for the trial in Phoenix.

“In essence it’s for the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for this age group but it has other tangents that will benefit as well because of the other people around those children,” said Dr. Plimpton.

The trial has peaked national interest and Dr. Plimpton has received calls from parents in California willing to travel over state lines to participate. Some families are even willing to travel from as far as Georgia.

“So the kids will get bloodwork done at the initial visit, then get the vaccine. Then get the second vaccine just like normal Moderna. Different doses, different regiments for the kids so we can find which works best because we anticipate the kids won't need the dose an adult does. There is no harm in that because it won’t cause over-reactivity in a child at those doses,” said Plimpton.

Arizona has recently reached a milestone, fully vaccinating 1 million adults.

“We are going to get these kids vaccinated that will take another segment out of our community that will potentially unknowingly spread the virus. We are going to get our numbers quickly and safe lives,” said Plimpton.

Rachel encourages any parent with questions regarding their children receiving the vaccine the ask their physicians questions.

“Make an intelligent decision for yourself. Just don’t ask Dr. Google,” said Rachel.

If you'd like to participate in the trial, contact MedPharmics at 602-368-1928 or Dr. Steve Plimpton 602-241-1717.