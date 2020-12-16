Maricopa County activates COVID-19 vaccine plan

The vaccine will be given to population 1A through regional sites set up by the county.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Maricopa County on Dec. 17. Five Points of Dispensing (PODs) will be set up across the county with assistance from Abrazo Health, Banner Health, Dignity Health, HonorHealth, Mayo Clinic and Valleywise Healthcare.

Population 1A will be the first to be given the first dose of the vaccine. This includes healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

PODs have been used as a measure of emergency preparedness for planning since before the pandemic. They were used before to bring critical supplies to hospitals during and after emergency situations.

“By setting up practice PODs and refining our processes for how to get people through quickly, we have laid the groundwork for success for the upcoming distribution of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Marcy Flanagan, Executive Director of Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

One POD will be placed in each region to ensure everyone in the priority population gets their doses. As of Dec. 16, 27,000 healthcare workers have completed vaccine prescreening.

Because the vaccine may not be available to the general public until the spring or summer, Marcy Flannigan said in a statement:

“Right now, vaccine doses are limited and only select groups are eligible. PODs are the most efficient way to get large numbers of healthcare workers and EMS personnel vaccinated quickly. Eventually, we hope people will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine much like they would the flu vaccine, at a doctor’s office or pharmacy.

In the meantime, we all need to continue practicing preventive measures such as social distancing, mask wearing, staying home when sick, and limiting close contact with people who do not live with us.”