Vaccine

Los Angeles district requiring vaccines for children to attend school

The Los Angeles Board of Education voted on Thursday to force students 12 and older to be vaccinated by the end of the fall semester.
Credit: AP
Parent Evelyn Guillen, middle, with her three-year-old son join ant-vaccine protestors outside the Los Angeles Unified School District administrative offices in Los Angeles Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation's second-largest school district. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles board of education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation’s second-largest school district. 

The board’s vote Thursday makes Los Angeles by far the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement. 

Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students. LA has more than 600,000 students. 

Under the plan for Los Angeles, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to get both of two shots by the end of October. Others have until Dec. 19.

