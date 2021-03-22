3 ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona if you don't have a car

Getting to a vaccine appointment can be tricky if you don't have a personal vehicle. There are options in Arizona for those without a car to get vaccinated.

ARIZONA, USA — Close to three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona as of Monday, and that number is expected to get much higher as vaccines are opened to more age groups in the coming months.

Some vaccine-eligible people haven't been able to get the shot because they don't have access to a personal vehicle.

Here are three options to get you a vaccine if you live in Arizona and don't have access to personal transportation:

Non-emergency medical transportation for Medicaid members

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) announced an initiative in February that made transportation to vaccine sites more accessible for Medicaid members.

The initiative seeks to help those with transportation, scheduling, or mobility issues get to vaccine sites near them by allowing those individuals to use Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT).

People with Medicaid who schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a drive-through site can contact their health plan to schedule NEMT to attend that appointment.

AHCCCS will reimburse NEMT providers for driving Medicaid members to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointment, including reimbursement for time spent waiting during the drive-through vaccination process, the press release said.

You and your health care provider can see a full list of NEMT providers here. The list is categorized by businesses with a tribal license. Those with no tribal licenses are listed at the bottom.

YMCA partners with Uber to provide senior citizens with free Maricopa County vaccine site rides

The YMCA and Uber have partnered and are coordinating with the Arizona Department of Health Services to help provide senior citizens in Maricopa County with free rides to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

In addition to financial donations to keep this program going, the YMCA said they are looking for more neighbors to help drive people to their vaccination appointments.

To volunteer, donate or schedule a ride to a vaccine site, call 602.212.6088 or email opas@vosymca.org.

More information on the partnership can be found here.

Mobile vaccine providers for people in congregate care settings

AHCCCS is also focusing on preparing mobile vaccine providers to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those in congregate settings, including people with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities.

The system will be working with congregate care sites and home-based settings across the state to vaccinate both residents and staff.

The system is working with multiple health plan providers and county health departments to vaccines to those most in need, so there isn't a list of sites yet.

"The best thing an AHCCCS member can do is to contact their healthcare plan [for information]," AHCCCS Public Information Officer Heidi Capriotti said.

"If they don't get resolution or help from their healthcare plan, then, for sure, they can contact us. But, the healthcare plans are the ones that are organizing with the vaccine providers to create those mobile vaccination appointments."