How Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is useful despite lower efficacy rate

Despite lower efficacy for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, medical professionals believe that it will be beneficial to enter distribution.

ARIZONA, USA — This week the Biden Administration promised to get more vaccine doses out by upping distribution 16%.

That's 10 million doses a week to every state over the next few weeks.

At the same time, Johnson & Johnson plans to release 100 million doses of its new vaccine by April, if it gets the green light from the FDA.

As people wait in lines across the country to get their best defense against COVID-19, drug makers are working around the clock to step up production.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for emergency use in just weeks.

Johnson & Johnson vs. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

So how does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot, while Moderna and Pfizer require two.

Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine is 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 illness and 85% effective at preventing the most serious symptoms.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both about 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 symptoms.



Clinical trials show positive news for new vaccine

While Johnson & Johnson clinical trials show it's vaccine is less effective than vaccines already on the market, none of the participants in the Johnson & Johnson clinical trials have needed hospitalization and none have died as a result of the virus.



"Irrespective of the variant, we have 100% efficacy against going to the hospital, 100% efficacy against death," said Dr. Mathai Mammen, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D Global Head.

Another difference – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not have to be stored in freezers like the others.

Despite lower efficacy rate, experts say it’s still beneficial

According to the director of TGen North, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be a beneficial addition to vaccine distribution.



"The FDA had set a threshold at 50% effectiveness, which is actually pretty similar to the flu vaccine, so the new ones, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and others, they may not hit those upper 90’s for effectiveness, but they're still going to be very powerful in helping us slow the spread," said Dr. David Engelthaler, director of TGen North.

Vaccines may have to change as the virus mutates

Dr. Engelthaler said that if the virus mutates enough, vaccines could need to change in the future.

He continued to say that with the modern technology used for all the vaccines on the market, they can be updated quickly.