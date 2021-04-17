Groups across the country urging minorities communities to be vaccinated

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey from December, 52% of Black Americans said they would “wait and see”.

PHOENIX — Medical and religious groups across the country are urging people in minority communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite anxieties. Some are working toward that goal right here in Phoenix.

To help make people more comfortable with the vaccines, Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Alyssa Chapital says community leaders and families must set a great example.

“Because people see others going through the vaccination process, they see role models in the community, that they respect and follow, getting a vaccine,” she said.

And that’s exactly what is happening all weekend at First Institutional Church in downtown Phoenix. It teamed up with the Mayo Clinic and a myriad of community leaders like Marion Kelly.

“Looking around this vaccination site today is very encouraging, said Kelly, who is the director of community relations for the Mayo Clinic. “It shows that we have multi-generations. We have interracial communities that are here. Everyone needs to be vaccinated.”

Other factors were in play to help the event succeed including accessibility via public transportation and access to educational materials.

Plus, it comes as more and more people want to be vaccinated, based in part, on efforts like this one.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey from December, 52% of Black Americans said they would “wait and see”. Now, 55% of those surveyed said they want the vaccine as soon as possible.

“I am convinced that this is the way to get herd immunity in our community,” Kelly said.

Clinicians expect to vaccinate more than 1,000 patients this weekend, all from the church’s gymnasium. This effort continues Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix.

To register, you can call 602-385-3900.