Grant Park hosts fun-filled vaccine event

PHOENIX — Another pop-up vaccine event was held at Grant Park on Saturday morning to encourage families in the area.

The event was held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Organizers focused on neighborhoods east, south and west of downtown Phoenix.

Mary Rose Wilcox, who operates Grant Park and owns a restaurant in the neighborhood, thought the day was a success.

"Marvelous," Wilcox said.

The pop-up event featured music, prizes and free meals from local favorite, Macayo.

Nava Singam, who owns Kind Hospitality and Macayo, said, “The first thing that really went through my mind is all these children that are coming in, they’re going to feel like they’re gonna come in and get a vaccine and get poked. So, what we thought was to try to make it a fun event.”

This holistic approach seemed to work. A line formed for vaccinations before the 8:00 a.m. start time and kids played on the playground as they waited.

“We’re saying we care about you,” Wilcox said. “We want to make this convenient for you. We’re going to be right in your backyard. So come on down.”

The Director of Arizona’s Department of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ also showed how she cared by answering questions and vaccinating kids personally.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, the less chances COVID-19 has to transmit to others and potentially passed on to those that are vulnerable and could be hospitalized or die,” Dr. Christ said.

More events are expected to crop up in a continued attempt to get the Valley vaccinated.

