Gov. Ducey told members of Congress his request for vaccines was 'denied' by feds. But documents show the request was sent to the wrong place.

Governor's spokesman says the state was given incorrect information about where to send request.

PHOENIX — In a letter to Arizona's congressional delegation this week, Gov. Doug Ducey said the federal government had "denied" his request for hundreds of thousands more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

But 12 News has learned the request was rejected three weeks ago because state officials had sent it to the wrong place.

Ducey's letter from Feb. 2 asks the delegation to "engage at every level" to obtain more doses of the vaccine.

The governor says the "single biggest limiting factor" in meeting Arizonans high demand for the vaccine is the limited federal allocations.

"We have placed a federal resource request for an additional 300,000 vaccines immediately followed by 300,000 additional doses a week," the governor wrote.

"We are confident that such an allocation increase would allow the state to replicate our successful mass vaccination sites throughout the state. Our resource request, however, has been denied."

Documents obtained by 12 News show the request was made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Jan. 15 and denied two days later, on Jan. 17, because it was sent to the wrong federal agency.

On Jan. 15, the chief of the Bureau of Emergency Preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services requested "an initial shipment of 300,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine... with shipments each week of 300,000 doses... through 15 March."

The "date needed" was listed as 10 a.m., Jan. 20.

Perhaps coincidentally, that was the time and hour when Joe Biden was sworn in as president, ending the Trump Administration's term in office.

Ducey has bragged in the past about his close working relationship with the president and the White House COVID Task Force.

A FEMA document shows the request was rejected on Jan. 17. The reason given: "All COVID vaccines must be ordered through VTrcks per Operation Warp Speed."

"VTrcks" is the web-based operating system for vaccine requests. Operation Warp Speed was launched by the Trump Administration to oversee the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

The governor's spokesman, C.J. Karamargin, said the state was told to send the request to FEMA.

"We were following FEMA's instructions," Karamargin said. "They gave us incorrect information."

12 News has learned the vaccine request was submitted again through the proper channels, but the state hasn't received a response.

Over the last few weeks Ducey has stepped up his calls for more vaccines from the federal government.

It has become a talking point as the governor pivots from questions about dealing with state's elevated COVID caseload and managing the state's vaccination distribution.

"We're in danger of running out of the vaccines we have," Ducey said last weekend in a CNN interview.

Arizona ranks 28th in the country for total vaccine supply used, at 64.6 percent, according to Bloomberg's COVID-19 Tracker.

Over the last week, the state has climbed in national rankings of vaccine shots.

According the Centers for Disease Control's COVID Data Tracker, Arizona is 29th in the country for total vaccinations per 100,000 people. At the start of this week, Arizona ranked 41st.

Ducey is far from alone in lobbying for more doses of the vaccine.

Nationwide, the vaccine rollout has hit roadblocks as states report shortages while ramping up mass vaccinations.

President Biden said last week that deliveries to states would increase 16 percent by mid-February.