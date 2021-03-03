Top questions about the three vaccines in Arizona

12 News is answering some frequently asked questions about the vaccine and debunking some myths about them.

The state of Arizona has administered nearly 2 million vaccines since distribution began in the state. More than 600,000 have been fully inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to be added to the mix.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions from 12 News viewers with answers from the CDC, AZDHS and Johns Hopkins University.

Do I need the vaccine if I have had COVID-19?

Right now there is limited information on the long-term immunity from an infection of COVID-19. Medical professionals have found that reinfection is possible and because of this, everyone is recommended to get the vaccine regardless of prior infection.

Long-term effects associated with COVID-19 are lung issues, brain issues and overall health problems. The vaccine can protect someone against moderate to severe cases, potentially mitigating serious consequences.

If I have gotten the vaccine, can I stop wearing a mask and taking COVID-19 precautions?

People who have gotten the vaccine can still contract a mild case of COVID-19. Without wearing masks and practicing other precautionary procedures, you can still get and spread the virus.

Can the vaccine cause me to get COVID-19?

COVID vaccines are mRNA-based meaning they do not have any of the virus in them. They cannot and will not cause an infection.

The vaccine teaches the body to reproduce a similar protein to the virus and to recognize it, triggering antibody production.

Are the vaccine side effects dangerous?

Vaccine developers have reported that some side effects are possible including a short-term fever, aches, headaches and slight pain at the site of injection. All of the side effects are expected to lapse within a day or two.

People who have allergies that require them to carry an EpiPen are encouraged to consult a physician before receiving the vaccine.

Can the vaccine cause issues with female fertility?

The vaccines cannot cause issues with female fertility. A false report circulated on social media claiming that the vaccine’s spike protein was the same as that which helps eggs attach in the womb. The claim was false and 29 women who volunteered in the vaccine trials were able to get pregnant.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy, click here.

The vaccine design process was rushed, is it safe?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reported more than 95% effectiveness following both doses. Neither they, nor the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have reported any life-threatening side effects.

For more information on the vaccine designs, you can check the CDC website.

