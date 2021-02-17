Extreme weather delaying Arizona coronavirus vaccine shipments, ADHS says

ADHS says some appointments scheduled for the next two days have been canceled.

PHOENIX — Major winter storms across the U.S. are delaying crucial COVID-19 shipments to Arizona, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

ADHS says some appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled, but the department didn’t say how many Arizonans will be affected.

The department has not said if those canceled appointments will be rescheduled in the future.

The cancellations affect people scheduled for the Moderna vaccine. AHDS says the state has a large enough supply of Pfizer’s vaccine to keep appointments for now.

While Arizona has enjoyed temperatures in the 70s, large swaths of the nation have been affected by a massive winter storm.

Texas and much of the northeast U.S. have been buried with unprecedented levels of snowfall, leaving millions without power and several people dead.

ADHS says the department has been in touch with federal and local departments as the nationwide effort to end the pandemic continues.

