Phoenix and Tempe Union High School districts team up to vaccinate thousands of educators

The events allowed for vaccinations of additional education employees.

PHOENIX — It’s a big day for educators and childcare providers in Phoenix.

Many are getting their first COVID-19 vaccines at an event at Central High School. And those vaccines are giving educators like Danchi Nguyen a long-awaited feeling of relief.

“I’m so excited," Nguyen said. "There’s nothing we want more than to be back in the classroom with our kids and to be able to do it safely."

After months of uncertainty, changes and a lot of flexibility in the classroom, thousands of educators in Phoenix are also getting their first COVID-19 vaccines at these events.

“It was really seamless," Nguyen, the Camelback Montessori program director said. "Our district sent out communication. They said sign up for these blocks. This is where you’ll be placed at for each site. And we just registered our name, our address and that was pretty much it.”

Nguyen and Matt Benton are both educators in Phoenix Union and a husband and wife team. The couple got vaccinated together.

“Really awesome to get the vaccine and be on a course getting ready to get back to work on campus," Benton said.

Phoenix Union and Tempe Union High School Districts are partnering to vaccinate the educators. More vaccination events for educators are scheduled on Saturday.

The Phoenix locations expect to give 1,500 vaccinations per day, per site.