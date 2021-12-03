Ducey announces vaccine distribution expansion to people 45 and older by April 1

In an interview with Mark Curtis, Gov. Ducey explained the age-based distribution system for vaccine rollout in the state.

ARIZONA, USA — In an interview on Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey explained the state's age-based vaccine distribution plan that will include individuals 45 and older by April 1.

Ducey explained that the hope for Arizona is to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible.

"We want to vaccinate the maximum amount of people," Gov. Ducey said. "And the best way to do that, because the people that are most in harm's way, is by age."