COVID-19 vaccine supply outpacing demand in Arizona?

PHOENIX — Nearly 30,000 appointments still available at state COVID-19 vaccination sites

State officials are seeing more vaccine appointments go unfilled as 38.3% of Arizonans are now vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Public Health.

At the University of Arizona site in Tucson, for example, nearly 80% of appointments between Tuesday and Sunday remained available this morning.

“Everyone who wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has the opportunity to do so simply by going online or dialing our toll-free helpline,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

“In addition to the vaccine being available in other ways, including more and more pharmacies, using the highly efficient states sites serving Tucson, the Valley, Yuma, and Flagstaff is a convenient way to protect yourselves, your family, and your community.”

Where are there open appointments?

As of Monday, appointments available at each site for those 16 and older:

University of Arizona (Tucson) : approximately 4,600

Yuma Civic Center (Yuma) : approximately 2,300

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, closing Friday): approximately 2,000

Gila River Arena (Glendale, starting Friday): approximately 1,700

Arizona State University’s Desert Financial Arena (Tempe) : approximately 100

Dexcom Drive-thru (Southeast Valley) : approximately 7,800

West World (Scottsdale) : approximately 4,600

Northern Arizona University Fieldhouse (Flagstaff) : approximately 5,000

Why are there so many openings across the state?

“Everybody has just slowed down. I honestly feel that people who really want to get this vaccine have been taken care of,” said Director of Public Health for Apache County, Preston Raban.

Health officials in Greenlee County are also seeing lower numbers.

As supply increases, ADHS hopes to transition from state-run sites to community partners. “It will also become available to medical provider's offices, and we know medical providers play a large role in people trusting and getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Christ.

How long until state sites transition to community partners?

In a statement to 12 News, ADHS says they are "prepared to operate state vaccination sites through the summer based on demand."

The state will continue to monitor state-run sites and are in communication with the CDC to assess when vaccines will be more widely available and accessible through community partners.

"Once COVID-19 vaccine is available at every pharmacy and community provider, we expect there to be less demand for mass-vaccination sites," said an ADHS official.

The state has launched a social media campaign to encourage vaccine interest.

On Wednesday, Dr. Christ will participate in a telephone town hall for residents of south and southwest Phoenix neighborhoods to provide information on vaccines and answer questions.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.

