COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Chandler-Gilbert Community College to open at 9 AM Monday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services will open a state-operated COVID-19 vaccination site at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the East Valley.

It will begin operating as a state-run location on Wednesday. Appointments for first and second doses will open for registration at 9 a.m. Monday.

“We’re committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all Arizonans. Keeping this successful vaccination site open and operating is an important step,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

“Arizona has called on the federal government to provide our state with more vaccine doses. As more supply becomes available, we’ll be ready to administer the vaccine and protect Arizonans.”

The vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College used to be run by Maricopa County, which announced it would be closed this week.

The department said it worked with partner organizations to develop a plan to keep the location open.

Dignity Health, which currently manages the site with Maricopa County, announced it would close its operations after Saturday and the department would reopen it four days later.

At full capacity, the department said the site will have a similar capacity to State Farm Stadium at 12,000 vaccines per day and can be operated 24/7.

Due to the limited amount of vaccine allocated to the state, this site will initially operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine.

You can make an appointment here.