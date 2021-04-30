COVID-19 cases rising in Arizona hospitals over the last two weeks

Starting May 3, registered providers will be able to order vaccine directly.

PHOENIX — Arizona has vaccinated five million people with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said that the demand for it may be dwindling.

After nearly five months since vaccine distribution began, 100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated

2.9 Million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated. State-run sites have received national recognition as safety mitigations were scaled back after Governor Doug Ducey's executive order last month.

Two key measures of the COVID-19 impact on the state have shown sharp increases in the last two weeks

Hospital inpatient numbers with COVID-19 are up 20% and ICU patients with COVID-19 are up 23%.

“We’re very concerned about that. The normal activities. The bars and restaurants opening back up and you are seeing a lot of folks unvaccinated ending up in the hospital now,” said family physician Dr. Andrew Carroll.

During Friday's press briefing, Dr. Cara Christ responded to the rising numbers.

"We know that not everyone is vaccinated, and we do know COVID-19 is circulating in our community actively. We will continue to see cases and hospitalizations, just hopefully not to the same magnitude that we have before," said Christ.

Governor Ducey saw push back after his March executive order, unmasking the state

The lack of mitigations has opened Arizona to new variants of the virus along with community spread inside and outside of state lines.

“We are a destination for the whole country. There are no restrictions that I know of for people coming into the state especially from parts of the country experiencing a surge like the Midwest and Northwest,” said Director of Public Health for UArizona College of Medicine, Dr. Shad Marvasti.

More doctors' offices and clinics can order COVID-19 vaccines starting next week

Starting on May 3, registered providers will be able to order vaccines directly. The ADHS announced it is advancing COVID-19 vaccine availability farther into communities by enabling eligible doctors’ offices and other neighborhood healthcare providers to order the Moderna vaccine.

Nearly 1,200 providers registered with ADHS to order vaccines directly from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) without needing an allocation from a county health department.

“As we get more doses into the state, we are expanding the places where Arizonans can get the vaccine,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “From the beginning, we wanted to ensure Arizonans could receive the vaccine in locations they normally receive their health care ‒ including their primary care providers’ offices, clinics, and pharmacies. This will further reduce barriers and help more Arizonans access the vaccine.”

Each registered provider will be able to order up to 200 doses during a two-week period. Larger orders will be permitted for special events. Next week, more than 30,000 doses will be available to healthcare providers and clinics to order.

Not all healthcare providers will be eligible to order the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. To order, providers need to register with ADHS as pandemic vaccine providers as required by the federal government. Providers interested in learning more or registering can visit azhealth.gov/VaccineProvider.

12 News on YouTube