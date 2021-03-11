Phoenix approves bonuses for vaccinated workers

Last week, the city decided to hold off on a vaccine mandate for city workers in order to comply with federal guidelines.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve bonuses of up to $2,000 for employees who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city plans to spend up to $29 million of its federal COVID relief funding on awarding bonuses to eligible workers. Phoenix's elected officials and executive staff are not entitled to the bonuses, city officials said.

According to city records, full-time employees will receive $500 and those who are fully vaccinated by Jan. 18 will get an extra $1,500. Part-time vaccinated workers will get up to $1,000.

Mayor Kate Gallego, who voted in favor of the bonuses, said the incentives could help reduce the burden on local hospitals that continue to treat COVID-19 patients.

"We want to do everything we can to support our health care workers and to make sure people in our community can get the care that they deserve," she said.

Council members Ann O'Brien, Jim Waring, and Sal DiCiccio voted against the incentives.

Some members of the public told the council they felt the bonuses were a form of "discrimination" and would cause divisions within the city workforce.

City records show the incentives will be funded through the $396 million Phoenix was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Earlier this month, the city decided to hold off on a vaccine mandate for city workers in order to comply with federal guidelines.

