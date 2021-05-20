CDC: Arizona No. 1 in vaccinating those in small, rural counties

Arizona's vaccination rate in smaller, more rural counties outpaces the national average significantly, according to a report from the CDC.

PHOENIX — Arizona tops the nation in vaccinating people in smaller, rural counties, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report says 58% of people 18 and older in Navajo, Apache, Gila, Santa Cruz, Graham, La Paz and Greenlee counties had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 10. The Arizona Department of Health Services said that is a total of 156,182 individuals.

The national average of people vaccinated in smaller, rural counties was 38.9%, according to the report.

Santa Cruz County has Arizona's highest vaccination rate.

Vaccination efforts in the Navajo Nation are largely responsible for high vaccination rates in Navajo and Apache counties. In late April, the Navajo Nation reported that more than half its adult population had been vaccinated and recently reported more than 100,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

The report shows 43.9% of people in Arizona counties that are considered more urban (Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai, Yuma, Mohave, Coconino and Cochise), have been vaccinated. The national vaccination rate for urban counties was 45.7%.

ADHS said as of May 20, 5,599,098 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Arizona to 3,169,782 individuals. Currently, 2,660,462 Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at state-run vaccination sites, county sites, pharmacies, grocery store pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 12 and over and the other vaccines are available to adults 18 and older.

