AZDHS dashboard showing demographic data reveals White Arizonans have received almost 50% of the COVID-19 vaccine

Out of the one million Arizonans vaccinated, 48% identify as White, 8% identify as Hispanic or Latino, 3% American Indian and 1.4% as Black or African-American

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) added a new update to the COVID-19 Data Dashboard on Tuesday, providing demographic information on race, ethnicity, age and gender related to the state's vaccine distribution.

State health officials said the update tracks the total number of administered vaccine doses including vaccines administered each day. The update also tracks Arizonans receiving their first dose, and the number of those who have completed the two-dose series.

White Arizonans are being vaccinated at 4 times the rate of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino

“I think it’s critically important that as the vaccine is distributed that we don’t place a color on it but that we place an opportunity to make it available for every person,” said Historic Tanner Chapel AMRC Pastor Dr. Benjamin Thomas Sr. after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Only 8% of Arizonans identified as Hispanic or Latino have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, followed by 3% of Native-Americans and 1.4% of Black or African-Americans.

About 40% of people who received the vaccine identified as Other Race/Unknown.

Advocates call for AZDHS to acknowledge vaccine inequities and meet communities of color where they are

Almost 32% of Arizona's population identify as Hispanic or Latino.

“Every community is different,” said Chicanos Por La Causa Director of Community Engagement, Carlos Galindo-Elvira. “Let’s look at them as pockets of opportunity.”

Carlos Galindo-Elvira said the state needs to have a deeper understanding of barriers facing the community’s access to the vaccine, including technology, language, and transportation.

“If you don’t have access to a computer to schedule an appointment to get your first shot for COVID-19, how are you expected to show up?” said Galindo-Elvira.

During Monday’s virtual tour of State Farm’s vaccine site, Dr. Cara Christ told President Biden that the state is taking advantage of the Center for Disease Control’s pharmacy program to get vaccines to hard-hit areas and community health centers.

Galindo-Elvira suggests that communities utilize federally qualified health centers like Mountain Park Health Center to access the vaccine.

“For the Latino community going to a federally qualified health center may be the best opportunity to get vaccinated because they are within your community. They know who you are."

Early demographic data may not give a full picture of vaccine distribution

The early demographic data may not give a full picture of vaccine equity according to AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. In her state blog she explained that vaccine distribution and demographics are not yet align with general population demographics.

"Due to the phased approach of vaccine distribution, the demographics presented here are not yet expected to align with general population demographics," said Dr. Christ. "For example, the distribution of age or race/ethnicity among the healthcare worker population, protective services category, and education and childcare professionals is not the same as the distribution among the general Arizona population."

A fuller picture could be achieved when the state enters Phase two and three vaccinating the general population later this year.