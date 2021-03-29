Arizonans 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine for first time this weekend

State leaders made that announcement earlier this week. Since then, there has been high demand on the ADHS website for appointment scheduling.

PHOENIX — This is the first weekend anyone in Arizona 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at any state run vaccination site.

“And it’s just crazy how much like a little shot can hold so much power. I’m feeling really good,” said 26-year-old Sydney Siverson, who jumped on the opportunity to get vaccinated.

She wasn’t alone. An additional 80,000 appointments were made available on Friday.

David Premak, a 30-something who works in retail, said when it comes to making an appointment, “You do have to be patient. you have to let the page refresh and just got to be persistent in getting one.”

Recent research shows that only 55 to 60% of Arizonans are willing to get the vaccine. Keep in mind, experts estimate at least 70% of the U.S. needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of Arizona Department of Health Services, expects demand to increase in the coming weeks.

"I think there is a level of skepticism in general,” Siverson said. “So, hopefully me getting it, and feeling fine, and hopefully not having any major side effects, will make other people feel good about it and just continue to get people vaccinated.”

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the ADHS vaccine website.