Federal government denies ADHS request for more vaccine doses as Arizona tops 400,000 vaccinations

The milestone comes just three days after the state's health department reported 300,000 vaccines had been administered.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported that the state has administered 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines, just three days after hitting the 300,000 vaccine mark.

The quick rise in vaccinations has required the state health department to request an additional 300,000 vaccine doses weekly from the federal government to keep up with the high demand and distribution.

The federal government has since denied the state's request and will only be supplying state, county, and tribal governments with only 169,000 doses.

Arizona has administered the 14th highest amount of vaccinations in the country, according to Bloomberg's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said that it's clear that Arizona can make good use of the additional vaccine, but more is needed.

“Our message to our federal partners is simple: Give Arizona more vaccine, and we will make good use of it,” Dr. Christ said. "Now the federal government has to step up its game and provide additional vaccine to support Arizona’s proven momentum.”

The health department is planning to launch a new vaccine site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium near Tempe on Feb. 1 to further expand appointment availability and meet demand.

State Governor Doug Ducey has also announced other expansions to vaccine site capacity, including activating "the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Retail Pharmacy Program, which will add up to 100 pharmacy stores providing vaccine over the next few weeks."

Prioritized groups for vaccination can register for appointments at State Farm Stadium and multiple other vaccination sites at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.