Arizona to move COVID-19 vaccination site indoors on ASU's Tempe campus

PHOENIX — The state-run vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will relocate to the Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus on Monday.

The shift will move operations indoors at the university's venue for basketball and other large-scale indoor events as the weather continues to heat up.

Anyone who has already scheduled a second-dose appointment at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for Monday and later are being informed of this change.

Vaccinations will be provided in the arena on the main concourse and arena seating will be available for the observation period after vaccination.

“Arizonans have come together to protect our communities and expand vaccinations quickly,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to all the volunteers, staff members and health care professionals who are helping Arizonans get vaccinated, and to Arizona State University for their continued partnership.”

“Arizona State University has been an invaluable partner and resource as the state of Arizona has developed mass-vaccination sites that have now administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a statement.

“Phoenix Municipal Stadium has been a tremendous success, and we look forward to continued progress as this operation moves indoors at ASU.”

The Phoenix Municipal Stadium site has administered 171,202 doses since opening up on Feb. 1.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will release new appointments at state-run sites at 11 a.m. every Friday.



Registration is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, 7 days a week. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.

