Arizona to move COVID-19 vaccination site from State Farm Stadium to Gila River Arena

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services will transition the COVID-19 vaccination site in the West Valley from State Farm Stadium to Gila River Arena.

The State Farm Stadium site is an outdoor, drive-thru location and the Gila River Arena site will be an indoor location.

The Gila River Arena COVID-19 vaccination site will open on April 23.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. It will have the capacity to administer 1,000 shots per hour.

The State Farm Stadium site will move to nighttime hours starting Monday to avoid heat and will stop all operations on the morning of April 23.

Both sites are across the street from one another in Glendale.

The State Farm Stadium site is currently the state's largest vaccination site and has been described as a “national model” by President Joe Biden.

“Arizona is so thankful to the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and the Bidwill family, and all of the partners who stepped up to help make our first state-run vaccination site a national success,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

“This is a true team effort, and the mission to get Arizonans vaccinated continues with this new location.”

“This site will continue to be a national model for mass vaccination as we shift outdoor operations to indoor locations," Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a statement.

"Gila River Arena and city of Glendale, in partnership with ADHS and the Arizona Cardinals, are making it possible to continue vaccinating while the Glendale operation gets closer to administering 1 million doses.”

Anyone who wants to register for a vaccine at this new site can go online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.

