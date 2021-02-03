Arizona counties plan to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine with Johnson & Johnson shot

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA over the weekend.

PHOENIX — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was given Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. It’s now the third COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be used in the United States.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is expecting a shipment of the vaccine sometime in early March.

One-shot vaccine brings logistical advantages

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just a single shot, unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines that require two shots spaced a few weeks apart.

The company said the single-dose vaccine is 85 percent effective at preventing severe COVID-19 disease.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also can be stored in just a refrigerator, which Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said can offer advantages to counties working to vaccinate residents.



“This will be a great thing for doing mobile vaccination especially out in rural communities you only have to go once and you are considered a completed dose,” Christ said.

Even Gila County who’s already opening up the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online is going to help get closer to herd immunity.

“The struggle is going to be, across the country, is going to be they want to get it when they want to get it,” Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health and Emergency Management said. “So the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to provide such convenience of choice for those residents who are just waiting.”

Supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine affecting how counties decide to use it

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen told 12 News in a statement the county is excited to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being approved.

However, in terms of planning, Cullen raised questions about what the county will be allocated.

“It will help us reach segments of our community who otherwise may not have equitable access to the vaccine,” Cullen said in the statement. “The key factors affecting our plan are the size of our allotment and how steady that supply will be. Once we have that figured out, our planning team can then determine how best to start using the J&J vaccine.”

The state health department tells 12 News they are expecting 50,000 to 60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Christ added that while that number is expected initially, she’s anticipating the supply of the vaccine to drop and then pick up again as production increases.

Denise Burley, Director of Public Health for Mohave County said she will be looking at where the vaccine will be used most effectively, because of supply concerns.

“Any vaccine will be helpful into our community,” Burley said. “When we talk about Johnson & Johnson and the very limited quantity that will be available, at least initially, we have to consider the use of the vaccine. Where is the best possible use?”

Burley said there are no definite plans right now for how Mohave County will use any allocation they’re given of the vaccine.

Arizona counties plan to use Johnson & Johnson vaccine to expand access

Both Burley and Cullen addressed using the one-shot vaccine to help expand access to those who are harder to get vaccinated with two shots.

Burley brought up populations like those experiencing homelessness and those in jail as a couple of examples.

“Looking at populations where it may be difficult to get to them a second time,” Burley said.

Cullen said in the statement to 12 News it will ease the burden not only for the health department but those they’re administering it to and those who are scheduling a second dose.

