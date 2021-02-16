Accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona continues to be an issue

Nearly 17% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, however many are eligible and can't get an appointment.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), 16.9% of Arizonans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



On Monday, Maricopa County started offering COVID vaccines to those who are 65 and older at their vaccination sites.

However, many who have been eligible for the shots for weeks are still having trouble getting their shots.

It’s not just availability, accessibility is an issue too

Blanche Bowman has been keeping an eye for two months on when she and her husband would be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I miss my family!” Bowman said.

Bowman has been wanting to get back to a point where they can see their family and their grandkids.

“This is very stifling, this is hard,” Bowman said.

Bowman and her husband were eligible to receive the COVID-19 shots several weeks ago on the state level. But she hasn’t had any luck getting an appointment.

“The thing of it is, each time I call or make a call, the slots are taken,” Bowman said.

But even then, Bowman said the state’s sites at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium are too far for her to travel to.

“It’s hard for the older generation to get out,” Bowman said. “It would be nice if the sites were closer.”

Bowman is hoping she’ll be able to get a shot at the pharmacy near her house, but last she called they were also booked up.

“They filled immediately,” Bowman said.

YMCA offering rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

On Tuesday, Valley of the Sun YMCA will start giving free rides to seniors so they can get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The Y is offering the service in partnership with Uber so people can get dropped off and picked up at the state’s largest vaccination sites.

To schedule a ride you can call: (602) 212–6088 or email opas@vosymca.org

The YMCA is still looking for additional volunteers to help get people where they need to go.

When will anyone that wants the COVID shots be able to get them?

While Bowman and her husband have been eligible at the state level for weeks now, and haven’t been able to get a vaccination appointment, it raises the question: When will anyone at any age be able to get the vaccine?

“We’re hoping by this summer there will be enough supply to meet the demand, and then we have people that don’t want it so we’ll have excess supply,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of AZDHS said Friday.

COVID-19 Vaccine