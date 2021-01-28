A step-by-step guide to register for your COVID-19 vaccine

12 News has received an influx of questions about the registration process, so we have made this guide to help.

ARIZONA, USA — Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have made their way to the distribution phase in Arizona, 12 News has had an influx of questions surrounding the registration process.

Here is a compilation of registration steps to help you.

Creating your account

First, you will need to set up your new account with the ADHS website. All emails, except for cox.net, will work.

One account can be used to make appointments for an entire family.

Once you have provided your email account, a verification email will be sent. That email will contain a 4-digit code which you will need to copy or write down to verify on the ADHS website.

After the account has been verified, you will create a password.

You are now ready to log in and make an appointment.

Scheduling an appointment

Your account dashboard will have two options to make your appointment. You can either click on "Book an Appointment" or "Schedule a Vaccination".

You will need to specify who the appointment is for:

If you are scheduling an appointment for yourself, click "Self". If you are scheduling for someone else, click "Dependent/Family Member". When you click the family member option, you will be prompted to create a new family member profile.

Choose the vaccine type you are looking for, the website will provide a Flu option and a COVID-19 option.

You will need to answer some questions following the vaccine selection. If you are scheduling for a family member, answer the questions as they pertain to the person getting the vaccine.

You will be asked to provide contact and insurance information. There will be no cost for the vaccine for any Arizonans. Insurance companies will pay for an administration fee, but those without will not incur any out-of-pocket costs or bills.

Choose your date and location based on your zip code. You can only schedule within the county you are a resident of unless you choose the State Farm Stadium POD.

Choose a time slot for your vaccine and click save. You may need to scroll to find the save button.

Confirm your appointment and complete health screening questions.

You will need to provide consent in order to get the vaccine.

Your vaccine appointment is now booked!

What if no appointment times are available at a location near me?

If you cannot find an available time or date to schedule a vaccine at a POD near you, visit azhealth.gov/find vaccine.

The state is opening appointment dates on a month-by-month basis.

Points of contact

If you are having difficulty with the website you can contact the ADHS through email at podvaccine-triage@azdhs.gov or by phone at 602-542-1000.