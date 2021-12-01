99% of Tucson employees compliant with COVID vaccine mandate

Reports show that 89% of Tucson employees are fully vaccinated with 10% having an approved accommodation or exemption.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hoping all city employees are compliant with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

City officials say 99% of city employees have at least been partially vaccinated by the Dec. 1 deadline. Romero told Tucson TV station KVOA on Tuesday that 33 city employees still were non-compliant with the vaccine mandate, but 13 of them are partially vaccinated.

Overall, 89% of Tucson employees are fully vaccinated with 10% having an approved accommodation or exemption.

The Tucson City Council approved an ordinance last month that said city employees who haven’t received at least one shot of the vaccine and have not received an approved exception or accommodation by Dec. 1 may be fired.

Arizona Republican Senator, Kelly Townsend, filed a complaint with the Attorney General's office Wednesday, saying the City of Tucson is violating state law.

"City of Tucson is subjecting their employees to complying with the mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination. I believe this violates the A.R.S. 23-206," Townsend said in a news release.

"I am asking the Office of the Attorney General to further investigate this issue so we can help our Arizonans receive the answers they desperately need."

In Sept., Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tucson needed to rescind their mandate that was announced in August.

