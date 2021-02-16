12,000 vaccine appointments available soon at Tucson center

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services has 12,000 vaccine appointments available Tuesday morning at its state-run COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona's campus in Tucson.
The site is the third state-run vaccination center, in addition to State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, and the first in southern Arizona.
Registration for appointments at the site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The appointments will begin on Thursday.
You can register for those appointments at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.
Appointments will eventually be able to operate 24/7 as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. The site will be able to serve up to 6,000 people per day at full capacity.
COVID-19 Vaccine
