x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Vaccine

12,000 vaccine appointments available soon at Tucson center

Registration for appointments at the site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: AP
A medical staff member holds a syringe as she prepares a dose of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine to be administered to over eighty-year-olds, in the Santa Maria della Pieta hospital in Rome, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services has 12,000 vaccine appointments available Tuesday morning at its state-run COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona's campus in Tucson.

The site is the third state-run vaccination center, in addition to State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, and the first in southern Arizona.

Registration for appointments at the site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The appointments will begin on Thursday. 

You can register for those appointments at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.

Appointments will eventually be able to operate 24/7 as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. The site will be able to serve up to 6,000 people per day at full capacity.

RELATED: A step-by-step guide to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

COVID-19 Vaccine

Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel to receive notifications on the latest videos about the coronavirus vaccine and the developments on the distribution in the United States. 