12,000 vaccine appointments available soon at Tucson center

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services has 12,000 vaccine appointments available Tuesday morning at its state-run COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona's campus in Tucson.

The site is the third state-run vaccination center, in addition to State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, and the first in southern Arizona.

Registration for appointments at the site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The appointments will begin on Thursday.

You can register for those appointments at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.

Appointments will eventually be able to operate 24/7 as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. The site will be able to serve up to 6,000 people per day at full capacity.

Registration for nearly 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, for a state site at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Registration will be available in English and Spanish at https://t.co/GXgJTA2svt or 844-542-8201. pic.twitter.com/QuAGVSMNq3 — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 16, 2021

