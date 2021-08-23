Vaccine hesitation remains in the Valley despite full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Health experts hope more people will be motivated to get the vaccine now that the FDA has fully approved Pfizer's vaccine.

TEMPE, Ariz — Despite the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was given full authorization for people 16 and older by the Food and Drug Administration, hesitation remains among those who have not been immunized.

“The likelihood of a vaccine being able to prevent all deaths is unrealistic and, in my mind, not the best use of our efforts,” said Bradley Hartwig, who has not received any of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S.

Hartwig said he is not anti-vaccinations, but - for him - the relatively fast timeline of vaccine rollout, and now approval –in comparison to other FDA-approved drugs—is one of the reasons he refuses to get a dose right now.

“I think I would feel more comfortable to have two years of actual rigorous data,” he said.

In a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections, the Pfizer COVID-19 was fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Monday.

For six months, the company tracked 20,000 people for side effects, but those found were minimal to the greater risk of a COVID-19 infection.

Emergency doctor at Valleywise Medical Center, Frank LoVecchio said the process in which the Pfizer vaccine was approved is not a cause for concern.

“It’s true, usually drugs might take an average a decade or more to be approved, but in this case because of the pandemic [and other factors], it’s been approved,” he LoVecchio said. “With regards to safety, there were no shortcuts taken there, but with regards to paperwork and bureaucracy there were a lot of shortcuts taken there.”

A June poll from the Kaiser family foundation found that 31% of unvaccinated people would likely get a dose once it got full FDA approval.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines still have FDA emergency use authorization and can continue to be administered.

Despite having friends that have contracted COVID-19, recovered, and even died from the virus, Hartwig said he will wait until there are more years of data available before he gets immunized.

“I don’t think that COVID is an extremital threat to humanity, we’re not all going to die,” he said. “Some of us will make it, some of us won't’ but none of us are going to get out of this life without death.”

COVID-19 Vaccine