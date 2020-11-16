US Rep. Debbie Lesko to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko said she is not experiencing symptoms after coming into contact late last week with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko will undergo a 14-day quarantine after she was possibly exposed to COVID-19, her office announced Monday.

In a statement, Lesko said she came into contact late last week with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

"After consulting with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be undergoing a 14-day quarantine,” Lesko said in the statement.

Lesko said she was not experiencing symptoms and the "Attending Physician advised there is no reason to believe I am infected, or that others I have come into contact with since my exposure should need to worry."

She said she will get tested on the "fifth day from my exposure at the recommendation of the Attending Physician," the statement continued.

"Though I will not return to Washington, D.C. this week as scheduled, I remain committed to addressing the needs of the people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District from my home in Peoria.”

It was not immediately known who possibly exposed Lesko to the virus.

There are more than 276,000 Arizonans who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday. More than 6,300 have died of the virus.

