University of Arizona retests students after single-day high positive COVID-19 results

Retesting shows some false-positive results were previously reported after Athletic Director found discrepancies in contact tracing

TUCSON, Ariz. — A lab error at the University of Arizona last week reported 25 positive cases at the University of Arizona – 13 of them for student-athletes. A rerun of the test showed that almost all of them were false positives.

On Sept. 3, 13 positive COVID tests for student-athletes and 12 positives for non-athletes were reported. Dr. Stephen Paul, Arizona Athletics Director of Medical Services, prompted a rerun of every test after noticing some discrepancies in contact tracing.

After retesting, the university found that only two of the 13 were actual positives for student-athletes and for non-athlete students, eight of 12 yielded positive results.

The lab attributed the incorrect results to and instrumentation error and plan to perform a full audit on future testing.

The University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins released a statement on the results:

"Of course, I am not pleased that we initially reported false-positive tests, but I am proud of the protocols put in place in our testing program that enabled Dr. Paul to uncover this issue. As we do more comprehensive testing, both on and off-campus, it is incumbent on our team to display the same determination and integrity that led to this result. I also want to acknowledge the student-athletes impacted and apologize to them and their families for this disruption in their lives.

We communicated with all those impacted and apologized for the error. The one positive that has come out of this process has been the reinforcement of our commitment to our contact-tracing protocols. Because of the honesty and engagement of the participants, we were able to determine there was a potential error in our process. This also demonstrates the commitment by the student-athletes to the protocols is working."

Student-athletes have been notified of the error and with caution in mind, athletics will resume normal reentry activities on Wednesday.