University of Arizona to require masks in classrooms, areas where social distancing is difficult

Students and teachers will need to wear masks or other face coverings in certain indoor settings.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona on Wednesday announced a mask mandate for classrooms and other indoor areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

The move comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, as well as other schools opting in to mask mandates, including Arizona State University.

According to a statement from UofA, masks will be required "in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance."

The university said it will release more information in the coming week.

The decision to enforce a mask mandate comes as CDC guidelines evolve to accommodate new virus information.

COVID-19 News and Updates