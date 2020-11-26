More Arizonans relying on The Salvation Army for Thanksgiving meal due to COVID-19 unemployment

The Salvation Army served 1,700 more Thanksgiving meals in 2020 than in 2019.

PHOENIX — More than 1.5 million Arizonans have filed for unemployment benefits this year, making it clear the pandemic has taken a toll.

It’s leading to more people needing assistance and a warm meal for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Salvation Army had to transform their usual sit down dinner service to a to-go option due to COVID-19 but served a total of 6,600 people this year. That’s 1,700 more meals than in 2019 according to the charitable organization.

“Just having a little bit of a hard time this year with COVID-19,” Sean Tell said.

Tell and his brother, Lance, came through the drive-thru line to pick up a meal for the first time.

“Hanging in there, we’re just, by the grace of God you know, we’ve been able to scrape by,” Tell said.

The brothers are both unemployed because of the coronavirus. Tell said he used to drive for a cab company.

“All the bars and restaurants closing down, and being open and closed, they lost their business,” Tell said. “At least 75 percent of their cabs are just sitting there.”

Major David Yardley with the Salvation Army said while the pandemic shifted their operations to to-go meals, they’re also providing more home-delivered meals than before. In total 4,200 are being taken to Valley homes by volunteers, up from about 2,750 in 2019.

“The need has definitely increased this year,” Yardley said. “Thanksgiving in this pandemic has put a lot of people who normally would have a regular (Thanksgiving) in need.”

