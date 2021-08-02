UArizona planning for additional in-person classes later this month

If health conditions permit, the university may move to stage 2 the week of Feb. 22, which would allow classes of 50 students or fewer to meet in person.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is planning to potentially move into stage two of it's re-entry plan later this month, which would expand the number of classes that meet in-person.

UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said the university could move into stage two the week of Feb. 22 if health conditions permit it. This would clear class sizes of 50 students or fewer to meet in-person while physical distancing and wearing face coverings.

Currently, only essential courses are meeting in person.

According to the most recent UArizona COVID-19 report, new coronavirus cases in Arizona saw the third straight week of decline with a a 31% decrease compared to last week.

Inpatient and ICU bed use for COVID-19 patients also saw significant decreases in the past few weeks and hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has dropped 40% since the peak on Jan. 11.

Data shows Pima County has a seven-day average of 41 cases per 100,000 people. UArizona notes that of 13,179 COVID-19 tests on campus last week, 69 came back positive, for a rate of .52%, which is down from 1.18% the previous week.

The university says due to the improving numbers, dorm residents at UArizona will now be tested once a week instead of twice per week.

While numbers are improving, the UArizona COVID-19 report said the Arizona Department of Health Services and residents of Arizona must continue to hold and abide by public health guidance, even in the face of encouraging numbers.If mitigation measures are relaxed, the state could once again see drastic increases.

"Resumption of high-risk activities before absolute levels [of transmission] further subside would be akin to jumping out of your exit-row seat at 10,000 feet with the pilot announces his initial descent into the airport," the report said.