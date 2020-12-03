TUCSON, Ariz — The University of Arizona is temporarily moving from in-person classes to online courses due to concerns about coronavirus.

The classes will remain online until April 6, at which point officials will reassess the situation.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus on campus, but college president Robert C. Robbins said in a statement, “The University of Arizona's top priority is the health and safety of our students, our employees and our community.”

School leaders also delayed resumption of the semester to March 18.

Other services on campus such as residence halls, recreational facilities, food services and Campus Health are open now and will remain open.

All public events will continue, with the exception of the Bear Down Music Fest, unless otherwise announced.

The virus is spread person-to-person. According to the CDC, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread. As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 or medication to directly treat COVID-19. Therefore, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC recommends maintaining personal preventative actions such as:

- Avoiding close contact with those who are sick

- Not touching your eyes, mouth or nose, especially with unwashed hands

- Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for last least 20 seconds

- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched

- Stay home if you are sick

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

