UArizona finds first cases of omicron variant on campus

The Tucson-based university said Tuesday it had found its first cases of the omicron variant in samples given through the university's COVID-19 testing program.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona has detected its first COVID-19 cases of the omicron variant.

The Tucson-based university said Tuesday at least seven samples given through its COVID-19 testing program had tested positive for the newest strain of the coronavirus.

"Following standard protocol for positive COVID-19 tests, the university has begun the process of contact tracing and notifying those who were in contact with the individuals," the university wrote in a statement.

Classes for the university's fall semester ended last week and students are not expected to return to campus until Jan. 12.

UArizona virology expert Michael Worobey warned that the omicron variant could be spreading quickly and urged locals to help slow its rate of transmission.

As part of a surveillance study I lead, I have just assembled a SARS-CoV-2 genome that is the first omicron case within the @uarizona community.



This is a fast moving variant: safe to assume it is already spreading quickly. Let's all do what we can now to slow its spread.

1/ — Michael Worobey (@MichaelWorobey) December 21, 2021

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday residents should consider getting a vaccine booster to protect themselves from the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

“There is every indication that vaccines will continue offering significant protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19 as this extraordinarily contagious variant spreads,” said Don Herrington, interim director of ADHS. “Boosters are important for everyone who is eligible, but they are especially important for older people who are more prone to severe illness from breakthrough infections.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the omicron variant represented 73% of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. last week, though the extent of its spread in Arizona is not yet clear, health officials said.

