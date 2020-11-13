Two Arizona Dept. of Economic Security offices close due to COVID-19

The department that handles Arizona unemployment benefits said an office in Phoenix and an office in Tucson have temporarily closed.

PHOENIX — Two offices for the Arizona Department of Economic Services, the department that handles unemployment benefits in Arizona, have closed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson with DES tells 12 News the offices are located at 4522 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix and 195 W. Irvington Road in Tucson.

The offices are expected to reopen early next week after the offices receive a deep cleaning.

Clients can access all DES services virtually online and by phone and have been encouraged to do so throughout the pandemic.

DES says If clients are unable to access services virtually, they may visit the nearest offices located at 4344 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix and 1455 S. Alvernon Way in Tucson.

An additional $600 in unemployment benefits thanks to the CARES Act expired in July and the extra $300 for unemployed Arizonans provided by the federal government for each payment ended in September.