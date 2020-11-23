Arizona's total ICU bed occupancy at 90%: Graphs show how COVID-19 increased over last 7 weeks

These five graphs show the increasing coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage, and ventilator usage since Oct. 1.

ARIZONA, USA — Total Intensive Care Unit bed occupancy has been rising in Arizona has been steadily increasing since the beginning of October.

The percent of total ICU beds in use is at 90% as of Monday.

The 7-day average of coronavirus deaths, as well as ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, has also been increasing since the beginning of October, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Service's (ADHS) coronavirus data dashboard.

The data in the five graphs below, and more COVID-19 statistics, can be seen on the department's website here.

275%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 275% increase since the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since Aug. 13. ICU COVID-19 bed occupancy in the state is at 27%, while total ICU bed occupancy is at 90%.

656%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 656% increase since the beginning of October. The 7-day average reported Monday at 3,630.29 is the highest 7-day case average that the state has seen since July 11.

53%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 53% increase since the beginning of October. The 7-day average reported Monday at 23.14 is the highest 7-day death average that the state has seen since Nov. 11.

243%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients has also seen a spike, with a 243% increase since Oct. 1.

This number is now the highest it has been since Aug. 3. Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients is at 23% and total inpatient bed usage is at 87%.

72%: Increase in total ventilators in use

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 513% ventilator-use increase, from 48 reported on Oct. 1 to 294 reported on Nov. 16.

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 72% increase since Oct. 1.

The number is the highest the state has seen since Aug. 8. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 36%.