Tom Hanks has a message to those not wearing masks: 'Shame on you'

Actor Tom Hanks, who recovered from COVID-19, is encouraging everyone during the coronavirus pandemic to 'do your part' to slow the spread of cases.

WASHINGTON — Tom Hanks is speaking out about the importance of wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual press conference for his new move Greyhound coming to Apple TV+, the 63-year-old award-winning actor encouraged everyone to "do your part," according to Today and People.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said, according to Today.

Hanks, along with his wife, Rita Wilson were some of the first celebrities sickened by the coronavirus in March. The couple shared their journey on social media, and even donated plasma to help other COVID-19 patients.

During the press conference, People said Hanks added, "If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

There have been debates across the country about the pros and cons of wearing a mask, even though experts encourage everyone, with a few exceptions, to wear a cloth face-covering amid the pandemic.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p----. Get on with it, do your part," Hanks added, according to People.

The coronavirus mainly spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough and sneeze. Masks lower the likelihood of those droplets reaching other people. Even if someone doesn’t have symptoms, they could be carrying the virus and could spread it.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.