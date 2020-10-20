Tohono O'odham Nation commits $1 million to ASU and UArizona for COVID-19 research

Each university will get a total $2 million donation to further COVID-19 research efforts

SELLS, Ariz. — The Tohono O'odham Nation announced on Monday that it will contribute $1 million to both Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, each, to support researchers in their battle against COVID-19.

In a statement, the Nation said a 12% gaming revenue grant will be the fund source for the donations.

The Nation decided to donate to the research efforts as part of their tribal-state compact that states the Nation and other tribes are required to share a percentage of gaming revenues with local governments and non-profit organizations.

The hope is that the money will go toward tools and methods to effectively "mitigate the impact and disruptive consequences of COVID-19".

Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Noris Jr. said:

“This virus is showing no signs of letting up, and until we have better testing, treatment, and a vaccine, our communities remain at risk and our economy will continue to falter. That is why the Nation made the decision to contribute these funds – which we were already committed to share – to support the world-class research taking place right here in Arizona that is working to overcome the pandemic.”

“Our success at Arizona State University is closely tied to our partnerships in the community and we are grateful for the support of the Tohono O’odham Nation, whose gift today will enable us to intensify our efforts to manage the complexities of this pandemic and prepare for future public health emergencies by investing in scientific preparedness,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “This generous investment will be put to use to help serve communities across the state.”