These Arizona school districts still have a mask requirement

The school districts are defying Gov. Doug Ducey's explicit call against a mask mandate.

PHOENIX — As COVID-19 cases rise across Arizona and the United States, there is a renewed push from school districts to mandate masks.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended in July that students, teachers and faculty wear masks in classrooms regardless of their vaccination status.

Masks are a proven tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its more spreadable delta variant.

While Gov. Doug Ducey and ADHS have always encouraged people to mask up, Ducey banned school districts from issuing a mandate – calling it a form of “discrimination.”

Because of a 90-day waiting period before the ban becomes effective, legal experts said districts have the latitude to make masks mandatory – at least for now.

Ducey's order becomes effective on September 29.

Here are the school districts that have issued mask mandates:

This list will be updated. Other school districts have recommended masks but have not made them mandatory.

Check your local school district for specific guidelines.

Osborn Elementary School District

Osborn Elementary's board voted to uphold its mask mandate across its seven schools.

The board also asked Superintendent Dr. Michael Robert to create an opt-out option for parents in the future.

Phoenix Elementary School District

Phoenix Elementary School District board members voted on August 2 to mandate masks across its schools for the upcoming year.

The decision affects more than 5,000 students across the district’s 14 campuses.

Starting on Thursday, August 5, a face covering will be mandatory indoors for students, staff and visitors.

Phoenix Union High School District

The Phoenix Union High School District, one of the largest school districts in Arizona, started the school year on August 2 with a requirement that all students and staff wear masks.

The school district has about 32,000 students and staff across 22 campuses.

Roosevelt Elementary School District

Roosevelt Elementary's governing board voted on August 3 to require masks.

The district encompasses 19 schools in Phonenix, mainly in the South Mountain Village area.

