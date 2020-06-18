These are the Arizona cities and communities that have mask requirements

Gov. Ducey announced on June 17 that local governments can make their own mask requirements. These are the cities and communities that now require masks.

ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Now, many mayors across the state say they are working on mask requirements for their cities and some are already in place.

We have been tracking what mayors across the state have been saying about a potential mask policy. Phoenix, Mesa, Gilbert and Glendale are all holding special city council meetings on Friday to determine a policy.

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans is expected to sign a proclamation Thursday requiring masks and the City of Chandler is holding a special council meeting Thursday.

Below are cities and communities in Arizona that have a mask requirement in place.

Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero amended her emergency proclamation to require Tucsonans age two years of age or older to wear a face covering when in a public setting where continuous physical distancing is difficult or impossible.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Tempe

Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday to require that all individuals within the City of Tempe, with limited exceptions, wear face coverings in public settings.

San Luis

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez signed a proclamation mandating face coverings in public spaces Wednesday night and is effective immediately.

Casa Grande

Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland issued an order that requires people to wear masks in public buildings and private businesses that is effective immediately.

Somerton

Mayor Jerry Anaya signed an emergency proclamation Thursday morning requiring face coverings for all people in public areas.

Carefree

A Health Emergency Proclamation made Thursday requires the use of face mask/coverings in Carefree within public places, public spaces and within businesses to the fullest extent practical.

The wearing of a face mask or facial covering by children less than 5 years old shall be at the discretion of their accompanying parent or guardian. Those unable to wear a face mask or facial covering because of a medical condition shall be exempt, according to the proclamation.

Gila River Indian Community

Governor Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community signed an executive order Thursday making protective face coverings mandatory on Community lands.

The measure was signed hours after the Community Council voted to close the Community’s casino operations for a two-week pause in business. All employees will be paid and receive full health benefits during this pause.

Experts have said that homemade or cloth masks do little to protect a healthy wearer from catching the virus, but it can help prevent someone who has COVID-19 from spreading it to others. This study specifically cites research that found homemade cloth masks can be 90% effective at preventing transmission.

“Cultural and even political issues may stop people wearing facemasks, so the message needs to be clear: my mask protects you, your mask protects me," professor John Colvin, a study co-author from Greenwich, said in a statement.

The study concluded that such practices can work in both developed and developing countries, the latter of which may need to rely more on homemade masks than medical-grade ones.

How to wear a mask properly to slow the spread of COVID-19 Wearing a mask properly will slow the spread of the coronavirus. Here is how you can do so. MORE: 12News.com/Coronavirus. Posted by 12 News on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A.

The World Health Organization last Friday updated its guidance, recommending everyone wear face masks in public in regions where the disease is spreading.