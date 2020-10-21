These 4 graphs show Arizona is losing the battle against COVID-19

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows a 100% increase in the 7-day average number of cases since Oct. 1.

ARIZONA, USA — The coronavirus data being reported daily by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows troubling trends in the state's fight against the virus.

Multiple sections of data show trends increasing throughout Arizona, as more businesses are allowed to reopen and children head back to in-person learning.

Namely, the increases in the 7-day average of cases, ventilators in use, and inpatient and ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients point to the virus spreading quicker and to more people.

The data visualized below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Service's coronavirus data dashboard.

100%: Increase in 7-day average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the amount of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen an 100% increase since the beginning of the month. As the Rt, or rate of transmission, is now the highest it has been since June 7 at 1.16 and due to preventative measures being relaxed across the state, expect this number to only continue increasing.

42%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients has also seen a spike, with a 42% increase.

This number is now the highest it has been since Aug. 25. Thankfully, total bed occupancy is still low at 10%.

37%: Increase in ICU beds in use

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona has also been rising, with a 37% increase since the beginning of the month.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since Sept. 12. The total ICU bed occupancy in the state is also at 10%.

12%: Increase in ventilators in use

The number of ventilators in use in Arizona has seen a 12% increase since the beginning of the month.

The number is the highest the state has seen since Sept. 11. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 25%.