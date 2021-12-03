The pandemic has decimated Arizona's restaurant industry and displaced 80% of the workforce

Restaurants will receive $26.8 billion in direct aid under COVID-19 relief nationwide, and Arizona expected to receive $500 million.

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden signed into law the much anticipated $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package, bringing an estimated $16 billion in relief to Arizona and $500 million is expected to go to restaurants.

Roosevelt Row is known for its art and music, but its soul is found in small family-owned restaurants and businesses like Carly's Bistro. But the pandemic decimated the restaurant industry.

“When we had to shut down last March, and we were doing take out only, we went down all the way to 5 employees,” said Carly Logan, owner of Carly's Bistro. At peak season, before the pandemic, Logan had 15 employees. She's owned her bistro for 16 years and is a fixture on Roosevelt Row.

She's kept the inside café closed despite Governor Ducey's executive order lifting capacity limits until daily cases fall below one thousand and more people are vaccinated.

1,200 Arizona restaurants closed during the pandemic year

“Much of the funding is in grant form, which will be able to be used for general operating costs to pay suppliers. Be able to hire employees back, be able to pay off debt,” said Logan.

While the stimulus helps reopen Arizona restaurants, staffing them is a concern. Before the pandemic, there were around 300,000 restaurant workers statewide. Around 80% of those workers have been displaced according to the Arizona Restaurant Association.

“You have people that not only have lost their job but they’ve moved outside of Arizona or some that want to refocus on their careers goals and the industry isn’t a part of that,” said Arizona Restaurant Association President Steve Chucri. “It’s been hard to get people back.”

Arizona has lost $2.7 billion dollars in sales last year. Chucri said the payroll for restaurant workers was $14 million dollars and has dropped to just $2 million.

Both Chucri and Logan said this relief is a step in the right direction. Logan encourages customers to continue supporting small family-owned restaurants and businesses.

"In our community, we have a lot of unique restaurants and venues that support the arts. As rents rise and the city grows, it's harder for unique and creative businesses to start. It's important to support them and the food offerings they provide, along with supporting art and culture. Because once they are gone, it's hard for them to come back," said Logan.

