The CDC recommends against holiday travel, but here's ways to do it safely

While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against holiday travel, as gathering in small groups has proven to contribute to the spread of COVID-19, millions of Americans are expected to anyway.

The Transportation Security Agency reported over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that it saw nearly 4.6 million travelers through TSA checkpoints from Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Sunday afterward.

Those numbers could be higher around Christmas.

While the CDC recommends against holiday travel, it also outlines some ways to do it safely.

Before you travel

In addition to recommending getting a flu shot before traveling, the CDC says those who wish to travel should get tested for COVID-19 one to three days before travel.

Those who are traveling should pack extra supplies to remain safe, including masks that are comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, hand sanitizer or other sanitizing products.

If you are traveling, you should also be sure to check travel restrictions and guidelines for the cities and states you will be traveling to.

Air travel

Most major airlines and airports, including Phoenix Sky Harbor, require face masks for the duration of your time in the airport and on a flight, requiring a face covering on anyone over the age of 2.

Get tested at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor now has a COVID-19 testing site.

The XpresCheck testing location, at the Drugs & More store before security in Terminal 4, offers PCR tests as well as Rapid Molecular Tests, which can deliver results in 15 minutes, according to the company's website.

You can schedule a test online.

The TSA has made a number of changes to the security screening process:

Travelers may wear masks during screening. However, TSA employees may ask travelers to adjust masks for identification purposes

Instead of handing boarding passes to TSA officers, travelers should place passes (paper or electronic) directly on the scanner and then hold them up for inspection.

Each traveler may have one container of hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces (about 350 milliliters) in a carry-on bag. These containers will need to be taken out for screening.

Food items should be transported in a plastic bag and placed in a bin for screening. Separating food from carry-on bags lessens the likelihood that screeners will need to open bags for inspection.

Personal items such as keys, wallets and phones should be placed in carry-on bags instead of bins. This reduces the handling of these items during screening.

Driving?

If you plan on driving somewhere to visit over the holidays there are multiple steps that can taken before your trip to travel in a more safe way.

First, plan your route so you make as few stops as possible. As with air travel, pack extra masks, hand sanitizers and or disinfectants that can be used during your trip.

Experts suggest preparing food and water before heading on your trip, to limit the amount of stops you make along the way, or if access to restaurants is limited in that area.

When fueling, it's best to use hand sanitizer or a disinfectant wipe on the pumps to avoid germs.

After your trip

The CDC recommends getting tested with a viral test three to five days after your trip. Additionally you should consider reducing non-essential activities for a full seven days after travel, even if you test negative for COVID-19.